Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,297,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $497,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $366.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.