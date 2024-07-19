Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $103,446,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. 676,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,805. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.