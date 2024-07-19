Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 2,976,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,216. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

