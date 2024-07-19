Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.12. 786,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

