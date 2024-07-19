Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,163 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.14. 3,851,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.96. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.53.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

