Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 12,268 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,121. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.21 and a 52-week high of $338.98. The company has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

