Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,615 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 2,515,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

