Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 15,571 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,191. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

