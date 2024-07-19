Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 85,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 66,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Base Carbon Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Base Carbon Company Profile

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

