Barrington Research Increases Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target to $27.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 979.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 681,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

