Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.30. 5,189,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,778,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

