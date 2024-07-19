Barclays Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $160.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $178.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.59.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Paylocity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Paylocity by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

