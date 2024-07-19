Barclays Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $136.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,698. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

