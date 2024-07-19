Barclays Lowers Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $82.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

CCEP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.62. 284,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,397 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

