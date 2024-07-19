Barclays Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Equal Weight

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $176.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.
Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
Read More
