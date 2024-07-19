Barclays Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $105.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.