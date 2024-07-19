Bank of America Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $740.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $643.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.42. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.