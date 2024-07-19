Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 123.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $804,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.94 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

