Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,631 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

