Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $988,000 Holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.93% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDX. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 100,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Get Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:CDX opened at $23.19 on Friday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.