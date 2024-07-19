Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

