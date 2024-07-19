Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 906 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $11,427,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 130,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

