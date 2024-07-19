Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$166.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.