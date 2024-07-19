Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNR
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CNR stock opened at C$166.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.