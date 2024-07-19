AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 25,390,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.