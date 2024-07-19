AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 25,390,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
