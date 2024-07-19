ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.42 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03912698 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,453,695.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

