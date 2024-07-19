Arweave (AR) Price Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $33.72 or 0.00050312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $90.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,017.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.43 or 0.00590033 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00071228 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
