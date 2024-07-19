Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.01 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 168,426 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

