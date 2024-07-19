Ardor (ARDR) Trading 10% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.60 million and $1.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00042527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

