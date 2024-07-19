Ardelyx’s (ARDX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,050. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,020,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

