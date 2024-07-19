Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Citigroup

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 58,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.4% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

