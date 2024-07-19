Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.92.

APTV stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

