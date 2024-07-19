Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

AR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 5,001,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

