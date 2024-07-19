Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.41) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Anpario Price Performance

About Anpario

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 305 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.41). The stock has a market cap of £51.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,346.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.60.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

