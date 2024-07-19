Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.41) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Anpario Price Performance
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anpario
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.