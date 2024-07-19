Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) vs. Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Critical Survey

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Annaly Capital Management and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 6 0 2.75 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $21.06, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -8.38% 15.13% 1.63% Transcontinental Realty Investors 9.91% 0.59% 0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.70 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -20.77 Transcontinental Realty Investors $49.90 million N/A $5.94 million $0.58 52.02

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

