Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.50 ($35.70).
AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 3,100 ($40.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.47) to GBX 2,590 ($33.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st.
LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,229.50 ($28.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,480.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,153.94. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
