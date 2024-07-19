Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.50 ($35.70).

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 3,100 ($40.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.47) to GBX 2,590 ($33.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

Insider Activity at Anglo American

Anglo American Price Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.95) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,176.32). Insiders purchased a total of 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,229.50 ($28.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,480.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,153.94. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.