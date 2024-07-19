Analyzing Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Clear Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Xperi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50 Clear Secure 1 1 3 0 2.40

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.26%. Clear Secure has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $521.33 million 0.68 -$136.61 million ($2.72) -2.89 Clear Secure $613.58 million 4.69 $28.11 million $0.56 35.45

This table compares Xperi and Clear Secure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Secure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Clear Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -22.93% -8.35% -4.96% Clear Secure 7.90% 20.62% 7.63%

Risk & Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Secure has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Secure beats Xperi on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.