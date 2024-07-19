Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Down 3.1%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $431.18 and last traded at $431.88. 328,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 471,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

