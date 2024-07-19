Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.58 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $1,277,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

