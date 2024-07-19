Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Raised to $19.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of -419.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

