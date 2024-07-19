Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $976,100.44 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO remained flat at $27.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,096,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

