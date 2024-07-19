Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,339,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299,375. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 34,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

