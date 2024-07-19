Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

