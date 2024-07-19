AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95.
About AB SKF (publ)
