AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

