488,387 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 488,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GoodRx by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

GoodRx Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.