39,582 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.