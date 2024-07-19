21,481 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,110,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,635. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

