12,317 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,721. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

