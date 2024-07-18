Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.05. Zymeworks shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 4,308 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZYME has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

