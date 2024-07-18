Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 2.5%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.33 and last traded at $199.40. 869,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,228,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

