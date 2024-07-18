Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,302. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. 2,351,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,967. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

